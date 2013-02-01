Rescue group seeks ‘kitten cuddlers’

Those who think kittens are the cat’s meow might get a kick out of volunteering for Saving One Life, a never-kill cat rescue group.

The organization is looking for volunteers to cuddle with kittens at the Phoenix PetSmart store at 1949 E. Camelback Road. That is one of the locations where Saving One Life houses cats available for adoptions.

Volunteers are needed to cuddle and play with kittens, let cats out of their kennels to stretch their legs and do light cleaning of kennels and litter boxes. Saving One Life needs volunteers throughout the day, every day. Once approved, the volunteers can sign up online to help out when they are available.

For more information, visit www.savingonelife.org and click on “get involved” to apply to be a volunteer.