Saving dogs left alone in hot cars

In August 2017, the “Good Samaritan” law went into effect in Arizona, allowing concerned bystanders to, if necessary, break the windows of locked cars to rescue animals—or children—left inside in dangerous heat.

If you see a child or pet in a hot car and believe they are in imminent danger of physical injury or death: Call 911; determine whether the vehicle is locked; if unlocked, open a door to enter the vehicle; if locked, you may break the window. Do not use more force than is necessary; and remain with the child or pet until the authorities arrive.