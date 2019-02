Show highlights service animals

In an effort to showcase the great work of service and therapy animals in Phoenix, PHXTV has produced a new episode of “Phoenix Pets” to focus on these four-legged friends. This episode features:

AZ Dog Sports: a training center for dogs to become service and therapy animals

Sit, Stay & Read: Burton Barr Central Library’s program where children can sit with a therapy dog while they read their books

PTSD Help: a profile on an Army Veteran who uses a service dog to help him

To view all of the episodes, see the playlist on the city of Phoenix’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/user/cityofphoenixaz, click on “Playlists” at the top, and scroll down to Phoenix Pets. After you click on the icon, the episodes can be found in the upper right column.