Sweet kitty needs to be kept indoors

Adorable 4-month-old Stash has come a long way from when he was rescued a few months back. The sweet domestic shorthair and his siblings were found abandoned, all with varying degrees of upper respiratory infection.

Because his kitty cold went untreated for so long, Stash developed a condition in which his inner eyelid has attached to the eye itself. The sweet kitty can see a bit but relies heavily on his other senses and gets around like nothing is wrong. He loves to play, is a big cuddle bug and even will sniff like a dog to greet you. Given his visual impairment, he should be kept indoors.

Visit sweet Stash at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope Campus at 9226 N. 13th Ave. His adoption fee is $150 and includes his neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations. For more information, call 602-997-7585 and ask for animal number 596174, or visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to see all animals available for adoption right now.