Locals introduce unique mezcal to Phoenix area

Some people hear the word “mezcal” and wince or shake their heads doubtfully. But that’s because they haven’t ever tried a high-quality version of this diverse spirit made from agave leaves.

Learn more about this oft-maligned beverage—and give your taste buds a treat—during a #MezcalMonday education series, brought to you by Mezcal Carreño and hosted by Honor Amongst Thieves, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

The small family producer of Mezcal Carreño is highlighting its artisanal mezcal that has launched in the United States this year—specifically, in the Valley of the Sun.

North Central Phoenix resident Abel Arriaga, longtime friend and now business partner with Ivan Carreño, fourth-generation mezcal maker (and Valley resident), already have seen the popularity of their spirit explode in the Phoenix area, going from 24 distribution sites to more than 90 in just a few months. The Carreño family has been making mezcal from wild agave, specific to the Oaxaca region, since 1904.

Come learn about the handcrafted process of creating mezcal while enjoying the featured four-taste flight from Mezcal Carreño on Aug. 19. There is no cost; seating is limited and is first-come, first-served. Honor Amongst Thieves is the bar located above Stock & Stable, 5538 N. 7th St.

If you can’t make the tastings, several local establishments are serving Mezcal Carreño, including The Bevvy—next door to Stock & Stable—as well as Phoenix Ale Brewery and Rito’s Mexican Food, across the street at The Crown on 7th plaza. More than a dozen other North Phoenix eateries/bars also now carry it, and you can pick it up at Thomas Market Liquors at 345 W. Thomas Road, and Cellars Fine Wine & Spirits, 10660 N. 32nd St. To find a location in your area, visit www.MezcalCarrenoUS.com/Find-Us, or visit them on Facebook at MezcalCarrenoUS.