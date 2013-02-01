Lunch sales aid kids fighting cancer

Family-owned Barro’s Pizza has teamed up with Pepsi for the fourth year to raise money for children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

In June, all Barro’s Pizza locations will donate proceeds up to $40,000 from the sale of any lunch special to the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children (ACFC), a local nonprofit whose mission is to help Arizona families with the high costs and challenging logistics while caring for their children during cancer treatment.

“Helping others in our community is paramount to our family and our business,” said Bruce Barro, owner of Barro’s Pizza. “We are constantly looking for ways to make a difference in our community.”

During the month of June, Barro’s Pizza is encouraging guests to choose from an array of lunch specials starting at 10:30 a.m. daily at all locations, including 15440 N. 7th St. (at Coral Gables), and 3141 E. Indian School Road. Lunch hours vary by location. For more information, visit www.barrospizza.com.