New chef takes helm at signature T. Cook’s

Chef Alex Robinson has taken over as executive chef at T. Cook’s, bringing with him an exciting take on Mediterranean cuisine that combines his California sensibility with French techniques.

At 33, Robinson has worked in some of the country’s best five-star resort kitchens including The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, The Ritz-Carlton Chicago; Four Season Resort Jackson Hole, Four Seasons Hotel Denver, Four Seasons Hotel Boston and Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North.

“I want to push the boundaries at T. Cook’s and create inspired dishes where every element on the plate, even the garnish, is interesting, compelling and exceptional,” Robinson said. “For our new summer dishes, you’ll see more seafood options, local ingredients that support our Arizona farmers, and nearly 80 percent of the menu is naturally gluten free.”

T. Cook’s menu focuses on simple preparations and uncomplicated dishes that honor the regions of Northern Italy, Greece, Spain and Provence. Located at Royal Palms Resort and Spa, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, T. Cook’s sits within the heart of the resort’s mature, lush nine-acre property at the base of the iconic Camelback Mountain.

For more information on T. Cook’s or to book a reservation, call 602-808-0766 or visit http://tcooksphoenix.com.