New coffee shop opens with social enterprise

The nonprofit Cultivate Coffee, founded by Chris and Bethany Priebe and located at 505 W. Dunlap Ave., works with refugee and other disadvantaged youth to provide paid work experience and other important employment skills.

The coffee shop officially opened for business late last month, but had been open Thursdays late afternoons and Saturday mornings, with limited sales, for community events such as open mic night, trivia night, game night, and Storytime Saturdays.

Cultivate Coffee will host a special grand opening event Saturday, Aug. 17. Follow them on Facebook at CultivateMore, or visit them online at https://cultivatecoffee.org.