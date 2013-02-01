Press opens roastery with café, bar areas

Press Coffee company on July 19 hosted the grand opening of The Roastery by Press Coffee, the new flagship roasting facility and café at 10443 N. 32nd St.

The new, 5,600-square-foot, two-level roastery sports a spacious layout and modern design, allowing guests to see the roasting process in action while enjoying food and drinks in the comfortable lounge area.

“The Roastery allows us to share with the public our love for coffee and how we make it,” said Steve Kraus, co-owner of Press Coffee.

The second-level space can accommodate more than 30 people for private events and coffee classes taught by Press experts. The café serves an expanded food and drink menu. In addition to the coffee- and espresso-based drinks found on Press’ current menu, guests can enjoy beer, wine and a selection of liquor. The “adult” cold brew shaker featuring peanut butter whiskey is one notable addition.

Press Coffee has been Arizona’s local coffee roaster since 2008, now with seven locations including its Biltmore location, 2390 E. Camelback Road. Visit Press Coffee online at http://presscoffee.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @presscoffee.