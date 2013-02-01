Veterans eat free at Twin Peaks

Those who have served in the military can treat themselves for free at Twin Peaks restaurant on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

All active and retired military members will receive a free entrée that day at the restaurant, which has a location at 2135 E. Camelback Road, as well as spots around the Valley and country. They may choose from a special menu that includes chicken tenders, Ol’ Fashioned BLT, cheeseburger and a wedge salad.

Twin Peaks is a sports lodge with scratch-made food, 29-degree draft beer and about 100 TVs that show all the day’s sports games. To learn more, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.