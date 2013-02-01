Exercise events aid cancer research

It’s time to register for the 9th Annual Fitness for the Cure (formerly Cycle for the Cure), set for Sunday, April 28 at Camelback Village Health Club & Spa, 4444 E. Camelback Road.

Although the name has changed the event’s goal is still the same: promoting fitness while raising cancer research funds for the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen). This year’s event offers expanded workout options beyond in-place cycling, including hiking, yoga, and a 5K run.

Activity times vary by club. A Village membership is not required to participate in Fitness for the Cure. For each club’s activity schedules, participation costs and to register, visit www.tgen.org/fitness.