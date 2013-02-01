Free HIV testing being offered

Aunt Rita’s Foundation and the Arizona Department of Health Services have teamed up to provide free HIV testing in the area and around the state.

The foundation and state department have launched Get Tested AZ, ongoing HIV testing at 116 locations through collaborations with Albertsons/Safeway, Sonora Quest Laboratories and Walgreens pharmacies. Free test vouchers are being provided to people in the state who are 18 years or older who have not received an HIV test within the last year. Visit GetTestedAZ.org for a voucher to bring to the testing site.

Several local pharmacies also offer testing through the program, including Walgreens at 3402 N. Central Ave., Albertsons/Safeway locations at 810 E. Glendale Ave. and 3132 E. Camelback Road; and Sonora Quest Labs at 2001 W. Camelback Road and at 11209 N. Tatum Blvd.

For more information about the testing or other services, visit HIVAZ.org.