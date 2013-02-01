Start the new year healthy with yoga

Make this the year to start or come back to your yoga mat. Desert Song Healing Arts Center, 3232 N. 20th St., has monthly opportunities for you to join its three-week “Into to Yoga” workshops, which take place on Thursdays with daytime and evening options.

The daytime “Intro to Yoga” workshop, which is held from 12:30-2:25 p.m., is a slower-paced class, making yoga very accessible for students with limitations or injuries, incorporating props and chairs as well as basic therapeutic moves for better posture.

The evening class from 6-7:55 p.m. is designed for students new to yoga, as well as those who would like to review the principles of yoga. The series focuses on primary yoga postures, principles of alignment, breathing techniques and yoga philosophy.

Both classes begin on Jan. 17. Cost for either three-week series is $55. Register at www.desertsongyoga.com/events/. For more information, call 602-65-8222.