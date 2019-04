Tax season special at Risas Dental

Risas Dental and Braces is marking this tax season by offering deals on braces and dental care.

Through April 30, Risas is offering 20-percent off all dental treatment and braces when patients pay in full. Tax season savings also include credits that can be applied to current or future payment plans and free retainers with orthodontic treatment.

For more information and to find a location near you, visit https://risasdental.com/ or call 480-566-2930.