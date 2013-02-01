Watch heart surgery live via broadcast

Abrazo Community Health Network hosts a free “Heart Health Public Forum” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15 at JW Marriott at Desert Ridge Resort, 5350 E. Marriott Drive.

The event is slated to feature a live broadcast of an advanced cardiac procedure, along with patient and physician storytelling, and a question-and-answer session with Abrazo Heart Hospital’s top cardiovascular specialists.

Free health screenings beginning at 4 p.m. will also be provided to the first 50 people signing up on site.

To register for the public forum, visit www.abrazohealth.com or call 877-934-9355.