A lot of produce for a little money

Borderlands Food Bank, a nonprofit organization located in Nogales, Ariz., hosts a monthly “Produce on Wheels” distribution of slightly bruised or past-date fruits and vegetables that otherwise would have been dumped in a landfill. For your contribution of $12, you can receive up to 70 pounds of seasonal produce at variously locations around the Valley each month.

Crossroads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave., will host Produce On Wheels 7-10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, in the parking lot. For more information, visit www.borderlandsproducerescue.org.