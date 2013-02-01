Phoenix celebrates Earth Day on April 22

Keep Phoenix Beautiful returns to Cesar Chavez Plaza for the 10th anniversary of its Earth Day Phoenix Festival, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the corner of Washington Street and 2nd Avenue.

Enjoy exhibitors featuring green organizations and businesses that are working to make a difference in Phoenix, as well as food trucks, local sustainability experts, and more.

In addition, Green Living Magazine will hold its Simple Solutions Summit as part of the event, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in the adjacent Phoenix City Council Chambers, 200 W. Jefferson St. Learn about the eight pillars of sustainability, speak to local experts on energy and the environment, watch an exciting “Eco Shark Tank Event” where up-and-coming green businesses pitch their ideas and inventions, enter a variety of free giveaways, and more.

Most downtown parking is metered or paid garage parking, so in keeping with the “green” theme, taking the light rail is recommended. For more information, visit www.EarthDayPhoenix.org.