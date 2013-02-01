U-Haul hosts a Farmers Market

A Midtown Farmers Market, hosted by U-Haul, will take place 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at the U-Haul Midtown Campus at 2727 N. Central Ave. More than 50 vendor booths will be set up along Roanoke Avenue, just east of the U-Haul corporate towers. Vendors will feature sizzling lunch specials, fresh produce, handcrafted sauces, Arizona-made goods and more.

Those arriving by car can park in the paid lot called 85 E. Thomas Road Parking. It is located behind Panera Bread at the corner of Central Avenue and Thomas Road.