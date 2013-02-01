Applications open for Camp O’Connor

Applications for The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute’s Camp O’Connor 2019 will open Monday, Jan. 7, at www.CampOConnnor.org. Camp O’Connor is a free, weeklong summer program providing civics education and leadership development for middle school students.

The 2019 camp, now in its third year, will be held June 10-14 in downtown Phoenix at the Beus Center for Law and Society, home of the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute and the ASU Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. Camp O’Connor is open to students entering seventh or eighth grade in the 2019-2020 school year.

Campers develop leadership skills, greater knowledge of our nation’s democracy and experience civics in action through the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of government. Field trips to enhance their learning are part of the interactive program.

Applications will be available online through March 1. Camp applicants will be notified by Friday, March 15 of their acceptance. For more information, e-mail camp@OConnorInstitute.org.