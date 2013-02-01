Free fair to offer kids health help

North Central News

 
Anyone looking for resources to fight dangers that threaten their children’s health might want to check out a free event on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and Strong Families AZ will hold Speak Up for Kids: Heroes United! Health and Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Historic Downtown Heritage Square at 113 N. 6th St. Children can participate in superhero-themed games and get free hearing, dental and vision screenings.

Get tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/speak-up-for-kids-heroes-unite-health-and-wellness-fair-tickets-70314429351

 

