Free movie at Solano Park

Enjoy a free screening of Disney’s “Zootopia” 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Solano Park, 5625 N. 17th Ave. Free popcorn will be provided; bring a blanket or low lawn/beach chair to sit on, and any other snacks or drinks (no glass containers permitted).

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. there will be free activities for children, and a meet-and-greet with local park rangers and Phoenix PD Community Action Officers. Free and open to the public. Pets must be leashed at all times. Presented by the Camelback Light Rail Corridor Community Lead Team. Visit www.facebook.com/CLRCphx.