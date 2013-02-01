Local author signs new children’s book

Phoenix author Barbara Renner is launching her new picture book, “Quincy the Quail and the Mysterious Egg,” from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the North Mountain Visitor Center, 12950 N. 7th St.

Refreshments will be served and interesting facts about Arizona’s Gambel’s Quail will be presented. Renner will personalize every book that is purchased.

Amanda Wells, illustrator of the Quincy the Quail picture book series, will also be available at the book launch to sign copies of the new book.

A percentage of all sales will benefit the Save Our Mountains Foundation.