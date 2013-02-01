Animal shelter hosts spring break camp for kids

March 2019
Spring break is just around the corner for Valley schools, and if parents aren’t sure how to keep their kiddos engaged the Arizona Animal Welfare League is offering week-long and drop-in day camps for any young animal lovers.
Kids between the ages of 6 and 14 can spend an unforgettable animal-filled week at the state’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter, located at 15 N. 40th Place. During weeklong or for drop-in sessions, campers will learn about animal care, veterinary medicine, responsible pet ownership and wildlife education. Activities include tours, crafts, games, animal encounters/interactions, guest speakers, behind-the-scenes experiences and more.
AAWL’s Spring Break Youth Camp is available 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 4-8 and 11-15 (full week or drop-in day camp options are both available). Fee is $245/week (before and after care are available for additional cost); or $55/drop-in
For more information, visit www.AAWL.org/camp.
