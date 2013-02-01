Congregation Merkaz Ha-Iyr to hold High Holiday services

September 2019
Fall is here and Congregation Merkaz Ha-Iyr invites the public to come to its High Holiday services this coming weekend and next month.
Rabbi Erica Burech will lead the services with Erev Rosh Hashanah at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, Rosh Hashanah Morning Service at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 with lunch afterwards, Kol Nidre at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, Yom Kippur Morning Service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Yom Kippur at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 9 with Break the Fast afterwards.
The congregation follows a progressive, Reform-style, inclusive path while keeping a healthy respect for traditional Jewish practices. Merkaz Ha-lyr is located at Shadow Rock at 12861 N. 8th Ave.
To learn more about the services and Merkaz Ha-lyr, visit http://congregationmerkaz.org/