Earth Day fest, recycling tips, compost, and more

April 2019
Earth Day is a reminder of ways we can each be a little better in taking care of our planet, by taking simple steps to take care of our homes and our community.
There are some great events and local resources to help you get further on your “eco-friendly” path. Read more below:
Earth Day Festival
Keep Phoenix Beautiful returns to Cesar Chavez Plaza for the 10th anniversary of its Earth Day Phoenix Festival, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the corner of Washington Street and 2nd Avenue.
Enjoy exhibitors featuring green organizations and businesses that are working to make a difference in Phoenix, as well as food trucks, local sustainability experts, and more.
In addition, Green Living Magazine will hold its Simple Solutions Summit as part of the event, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in the adjacent Phoenix City Council Chambers, 200 W. Jefferson St. Learn about the eight pillars of sustainability, speak to local experts on energy and the environment, watch an exciting “Eco Shark Tank Event” where up-and-coming green businesses pitch their ideas and inventions (beginning at 1 p.m.), enter a variety of free giveaways, and more.
Most downtown parking is metered or paid garage parking, so in keeping with the “green” theme, taking the light rail is highly recommended. For more information, visit www.EarthDayPhoenix.org.
Are you recycling wrong?
You may think you’re being earth-friendly when you recycle, but did you ever think you could be doing it wrong? One-third of what residents try to recycle in Phoenix can’t be recycled—whether it’s a dirty diaper, bowling ball or peanut butter-coated jars.
Here are five common recycling mistakes—and what can be done to do it right:
• Pizza boxes—Chances are, the bottom of the box is greasy, making it too contaminated to be recycled. The solution? Rip or cut the box apart. If the top of the pizza box is clean and dry, it’s recyclable. The bottom of the box with the pizza grease and leftover food can go right in the trash.
• Confusing decluttering with recycling—Recycling companies don’t have the resources to direct non-recyclables like clothes, toys or books to the proper venue. Not sure whether an item is recyclable or should be donated? Visit recyclingsimplified.com to find out, or visit Earth911 to learn where you can donate usable items in your area.
• Forgetting “empty, clean and dry”—Unfortunately, many perfectly good recyclables like cardboard can be ruined when they come into contact with other items that are wet or dirty. Just one bottle of ketchup with residue can contaminate an entire truckload of items that could otherwise be recycled! An easy way ensure your recyclables don’t end up in a landfill is to empty the contents (food or liquid) of the container, clean it with a quick rinse using only a little bit of water so the item is free of food or other residue, and dry up any remaining liquid.
• Plastic over paper—Contrary to popular belief, plastic grocery bags or thin plastic film are not recyclable items. Instead, reuse plastic grocery bags and when ready to discard them, place in the trash or return to your local grocery store. Even better, purchase reusable grocery bags. Finally, don’t bag your recyclables up. If you collect them in a bag, dump the bag’s contents into the recycling container loosely.
• Lawn or gardening waste—Now that spring is here, yard trimmings may be piling up in your backyard. Yard waste (flowers, green clippings and soil) do not belong in the recycle container. Composting options for tree trimmings and other yard waste are offered in every community, but not via your recycling container.
Become familiar with these easy-to-reference Recycling Simplified printable resources and videos and you’ll be on a good start to changing your bad recycling habits.
Speaking of compost…
All Phoenix residents are invited to get some free high-grade, certified compost at the city’s next Compost Giveaway event. The certified compost is made at the City’s compost facility from the yard trimmings diverted from the landfill by Phoenix residents and landscapers supporting Reimagine Phoenix.
The event is happening 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Desert West Park; enter off Encanto Blvd just east of 67th Ave. Residents must bring a copy of their city services bill for entry. Residents should bring a shovel to load what they need into their personal vehicle (no trailers). Please bring a tarp, if necessary, to keep your compost from blowing away.
If you are interested in home composting, the city will have a limited number of home composter kits available for you to take home.
This event is for residents only; no businesses will be allowed. This will be a first-come, first-serve event as quantities will be limited. Questions should be directed to 602-262-6251.
