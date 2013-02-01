‘Flavors of Phoenix’ foodie event returns

May 2019
Founded 28 years ago right here in Arizona, and now hosted in 20-plus cities nationwide, the annual Flavors of Phoenix showcases the combined culinary talents of 30-plus of the Valley’s best chefs coming together to cook fine foods while also raising funds for the American Liver Foundation.
Held inside the Grand Ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa on Thursday, May 23, the event boasts an all-star lineup of top local chefs, including Founding Chef and Co-Chair, Christopher Gross of the Wrigley Mansion, as well as fellow Chef Co-Chairs: Matt Carter of Zinc Bistro, The Mission, and Fat Ox; and Chris Masco of the Westin Kierland.
The evening kicks off with a gourmet cocktail reception and silent auction, before transitioning to a food-forward multi-course dinner that showcases the signature dishes and refined flavors of the host chefs. Best of all, every ticket sold ($500 per person) will go directly to help fund the research, education and advocacy efforts of the American Liver Foundation.
“I’m so proud of Flavors of Phoenix, which has grown from a single event nearly three decades ago, to now more than 20 cities nationwide,” says Chef Gross. “Helping people, coming together to give guests the best food and wine experience possible, all while raising funds for the liver community. For me, it’s the best event in the state, because of the amazing support of the Arizona restaurant community—I thank them very much.”
Other chefs participating in the evening include: Tom Baumbach (Tom and Lin’s Catering); Rick Boyer (The Phoenician); Joseph Castillo (Sushi Roku); Jon Clancy and Michael DeMaria (M Culinary); Rochelle Daniel (Fat Ox); Tom D’Ambrosio (Aioli Gourmet); Anthony DeMuro (Different Pointe of View); Ron Dimas (Orange Sky); David Duarte (Finestre Modern Gastronomy); Jacob Ellis and Sara Garrant (Top of the Rock); Bryan Gorton and Eric Howson (JW Marriott Desert Ridge); Allan “Skip” Hause (Gertrude’s); Ivan Jacobo (Hidden Kitchen); Jason Jaynes (Arizona Biltmore); Russell LaCasce (Hotel Valley Ho); Branden Levine (Sel Restaurant); Kyle Lipetzky and Peter McQuaid (The Boulders Resort); Beau MacMillan (Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain); Jeremy Pacheco (Lon’s); Alex Pasco (Che ah Chi at Enchantment Resort); Tandy Peterson and Rebecca Tillman (Mowry & Cotton); James Porter (Terra Farm + Manor); Jennifer Russo (The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer’s), Kirsten Seltzer (The Wigwam); Marcos Seville (Omni Montelucia); and Brett Vibber (Cartwright’s Modern Cuisine).
The 2019 Flavors of Phoenix will be hosted 6-10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, Grand Ballroom, 6902 E. Greenway Parkway Scottsdale. For tickets and more information, visit https://alfflavors.org/phoenix/.
Tagged Chefs, culinary, event, Flavors of Phoenix, foodie, Phoenix