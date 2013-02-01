Free family fishing event on April 6

April 2019
Catching, cleaning and cooking fish—it’s a sustainable and healthy process of getting food. The Arizona Game and Fish Department and The Breadfruit and Rum Bar want to show you how to do it all at a Hook-to-Plate Family Fishing event during the morning of Saturday, April 6 at Cortez Lake, 3434 W. Dunlap Ave.
Arizona Game and Fish will be working with a host of partners to provide a morning of free community-fishing fun. Please remember to bring a cooler and ice for your fish.
Catching: the start of the adventure
For those who register during event hours of 8 a.m. to noon, no license is required and bait and loaner rods are available. Channel catfish will have been stocked. Ever felt the bouncing tugs of a fish at the end of your line?
Cleaning: a life-sustaining skill
An expert from The Breadfruit and Rum Bar will on-hand for filleting demonstrations, and anglers also will learn how to properly handle and clean fish. Cleaning demos will occur at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Learn a unique and valuable life skill.
Cooking: learn from the pros
The Breadfruit and Rum Bar will be hosting two fish cooking demonstrations. Cooking demos will occur at 9:30 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. Come learn how to take your catch from the “hook to plate” for a delicious, locally-sourced food source that is sustainably-produced.
This “hook to plate” event, for beginning and experienced anglers, also includes:
For more information, contact the AZGFD Sport Fishing Education Program at 623-236-7240. To see a list of other upcoming fishing events, click here.
