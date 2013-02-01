North Central News

 
Free family fishing event on April 6

April 2019

Catching, cleaning and cooking fish—it’s a sustainable and healthy process of getting food. The Arizona Game and Fish Department and The Breadfruit and Rum Bar want to show you how to do it all at a Hook-to-Plate Family Fishing event during the morning of Saturday, April 6 at Cortez Lake, 3434 W. Dunlap Ave.

Arizona Game and Fish will be working with a host of partners to provide a morning of free community-fishing fun. Please remember to bring a cooler and ice for your fish.

Catching: the start of the adventure
For those who register during event hours of 8 a.m. to noon, no license is required and bait and loaner rods are available. Channel catfish will have been stocked. Ever felt the bouncing tugs of a fish at the end of your line?

Cleaning: a life-sustaining skill
An expert from The Breadfruit and Rum Bar will on-hand for filleting demonstrations, and anglers also will learn how to properly handle and clean fish. Cleaning demos will occur at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Learn a unique and valuable life skill.

Cooking: learn from the pros
The Breadfruit and Rum Bar will be hosting two fish cooking demonstrations. Cooking demos will occur at 9:30 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. Come learn how to take your catch from the “hook to plate” for a delicious, locally-sourced food source that is sustainably-produced.

This “hook to plate” event, for beginning and experienced anglers, also includes:

  • A youth license giveaway (age 10-17) to the first 100 youth who sign up and attend the event;
  • The Phoenix Sportsman’s Warehouse holding a kids’ drawing for prizes and giveaways (including fishing gear) at its booth at 10 a.m.
  • The Uptown Farmer’s Market’s produce/farmer’s stand for purchasing fresh, locally grown produce that pairs well with fish to take home with a “catch of the day.”
  • The AZ Farm Bureau’s recipe cards.
  • Staff from the AZGFD Sport Fishing Education Program and volunteer instructors on hand to provide tips on fishing and answer angling questions.

For more information, contact the AZGFD Sport Fishing Education Program at 623-236-7240. To see a list of other upcoming fishing events, click here.

