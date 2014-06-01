Free meals for kids out of school
Children in North Central Phoenix whose families are struggling financially can receive free breakfast and lunch this summer as several public locations, including libraries and school cafeterias (photo courtesy of the USDA).
For many struggling families, summertime poses a critical health issue for their children. During the school year, children from low-income families receive free breakfast and lunch while at school. But during the summer, many of those children face the risk of going hungry each day.
These free programs are available to kids and teens age 18 and under at dozens of summer meals sites across the Valley. Sites are registered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and are held at safe local places such as schools, churches and community centers (note: all are closed on the July 4 holiday).
Schools, community centers, library branches, health centers and some nonprofit organizations, are participating in this year’s Lunch Buddies summer program. Some sites also allow adults to purchase meals for very low cost. For more details, see the information below. No registration or proof of income required. To find additional locations, visit http://bit.ly/nd-Free-Summer-Food or text FOOD to 877877.
SCHOOLS (open to everyone, you do not need to have a child attending a school to participate in this free meal program):
The Glendale Union High School District’s Summer Food Service Program will be available at Cortez, Glendale and Thunderbird High Schools Monday-Friday, through June 27. Breakfast will be provided from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch will be provided from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Torah Day School of Phoenix, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., offers breakfast from 9:15-10:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 18-July 25. The free meals for youth age 18 and younger will be served in the back building; enter under the sign that says Torah Day School of Phoenix. Open to the public. All meals are strictly kosher and follow USDA guidelines.
Phoenix Union High School District has several participating schools, including:
- Central High School, 4525 N. Central Ave., 7:30-8:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday, through June 27.
- Phoenix Coding Academy, 4445 N. Central Ave., 7:30-8 a.m. & 11:3o a.m.-12:15 p.m., Monday-Thursday, through June 27.
- Camelback High School, 4612 N. 28th St., 7:30-8:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday, through June 27.
- Metro Tech High School, 1900 W. Thomas Road, 7:30-8:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday, through June 27.
The Washington Elementary School District also provides a summer meal program for children ages 1 to 18 at most of its campuses, including:
- Desert View School, 8621 N. 3rd St., 7-7:30 a.m. & 10:30-11 a.m., Monday-Thursday, through June 20.
- Maryland School, 6503 N. 21st Ave., 7:45-8:15 a.m. & 11:15-11:45 a.m., Monday-Thursday through June 20.
- Mountain View School, 801 W. Peoria Ave., 7-7:30 a.m. & 10:30-11 a.m. Monday-Thursday through June 20.
- Orangewood School, 7337 N. 19th Ave., 7:45-8:45 a.m. & 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, through July 26 (closed July 4).
- R.E. Miller School, 2021 W. Alice Ave., 7:45-8:15 a.m. & 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday-Thursday through June 20.
- Royal Palm Middle School, 8520 N. 19th Ave., 7:45-8:15 a.m. & 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday-Thursday through June 20.
- Sunnyslope School, 245 E. Mountain View Road, 7-7:30 a.m. & 10:30-11 a.m. Monday-Thursday through June 20.
The Madison School District has two schools participating this year:
- Madison Camelview Elementary, 2002 E. Campbell Ave., 7:30-8:40 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday-Friday, through July 26.
- Madison Park School, 1431 E. Campbell Ave., 7:40-8:30 a.m. & 12-12:45 p.m. Monday-Friday, through July 26.
Charter Schools in the North Central area that are offering free summer meals include:
- Imagine Schools-Camelback, 5050 N. 19th Ave., 8-9 a.m. & 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Monday-Thursday, through June 27.
- AmeriSchools Academy, 1333 W. Camelback Road, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, through June 28.
- Pan American Charter School, 2100 W. Indian School Road, 7-8 a.m. & 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday-Friday, through July 3.
COMMUNITY CENTERS:
- Washington Activity Center, 2240 W. Citrus Way, provides free lunch for children ages 1-18 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., and a snack from 3-3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 2 (closed July 4). Adults can purchase a meal for $3.50.
- Longview Community Center, 4040 N. 14th St., breakfast 7 -10 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and a snack 3:30-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday through Aug. 2.
- Sunnyslope Community Center, 802 E. Vogel Ave., breakfast 9-9:30 a.m., lunch 12-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday through Aug. 2 (closed July 4).
LIBRARIES:
- Acacia Library, 750 E. Townley Ave., lunch 12-1 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, through Aug. 4 (closed July 4).
- Yucca Library, 5648 N. 15th Ave., snack from 4-4:45 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Aug. 4.
OTHER:
- MIHS-Sunnyslope Family Health Center, 934 W. Hatcher Rd. Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., through Aug. 1 (closed July 4).
- Christown YMCA, 5717 N. 17th Ave., breakfast 6:30-7:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., snack 3-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through Aug. 2 (closed July 4).
- Phoenix Indian Medical Center – WIC, 4212 N. 16th St., lunch served 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Aug. 2.
- NHW Community Health Center, 2423 W. Dunlap Ave., Suite 140, lunch only, 11:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Aug. 2.
- Native Health WIC at Central, 4041 N. Central Ave., Building C, meal served 12-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Aug. 4.
