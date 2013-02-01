Free music classes for youth

July 2019
Rosie’s House, a leading community music school in Central Phoenix, is accepting applicants for new students through July 23, for its expanded afterschool music programs.
Classes, which will begin in Fall 2019, offer youth the opportunity for free instruction in piano, winds, strings, choir, digital music and mariachi training.
Rosie’s House, a local nonprofit, believes all young people should have access to music education. The organization’s mission is to eliminate barriers to high-quality music education for youth who face economic challenges. Annually, the afterschool program serves approximately 500 students through weekly classes and supports young people as they develop their full creative and personal potential.
Rosie’s House is currently accepting student applicants for the Fall semester which begins in September. Students who apply should be between the ages of 7-17, be excited about music, and qualify based on family financial guidelines. The specific age requirements, financials requirements and more information about class openings is available at www.rosieshouse.org.
The curriculum at Rosie’s House is taught by professional music educators, with the majority having an advanced degree on the musical instrument that they teach. If students need a musical instrument, Rosie’s House provides the instrument and other resources needed to be successful in their music class.
Interested families can sign-up online or over the phone by calling 602-252-8475. Again, the deadline to sign-up is July 23.
Founded in 1996 by Rosie Schurz, a German immigrant, the afterschool program was established in a small home in an impoverished neighborhood in Phoenix. Rosie created a safe haven for youth to express their creativity and pursue their dreams. Rosie’s House is a certified Institutional Member of the National Guild for Community Arts Education, a member of Local First Arizona, an institutional member of Arizona Citizens for the Arts, and for our unique community impact, Rosie’s House received the 2014 Governor’s Art Award in Arts Education.
