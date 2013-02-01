Free summer programs for kids at the library

July 2019
Children ages 6-11 can beat the heat and have fun doing it this summer at Phoenix’s branch libraries, including Acacia, Century, Cholla and Yucca. Programs vary at each library, visit https://bit.ly/2WXtxzM to see the full schedule.
At the Acacia Library, 750 E. Townley Ave., a STEAM-centered activity will take place 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays through July 31. Programs include: Galaxy Bouncy Ball, June 26 & 29; Marshmallow and Pinpoint Constellations, July 3 & 6; Galaxy Glitter Slime, July 10 & 13; Galaxy in a Jar, July 17 & 20; Galaxy Painting, July 24 & 27; and Robot Pals on July 31.
In addition, each Tuesday from 2-3 p.m. children will enjoy programs including: Reptile Fun on July 9 (live reptiles will be present); a puppet theater presentation of “The Jungle Book” on July 16; and Science fun with Mark Carter on July 23. Wrap up the month with the Summer Reading Finale from 1-4 p.m. on July 30, Astronaut Family Storytime at 2 p.m. with an out-of-this-world craft to follow. Visitors will also have the opportunity to galaxy tie die their very own, brand new Phoenix Public Library T-Shirts throughout the duration of the event.
The Century Library, 1750 E. Highland Ave., gets in on the summer fun with special events set for 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays, including: a puppet theater presentation of “The Little Red Hen” on July 9; Reptile Fun on July 16; and a screening of “Lego Movie 2” on July 23 (light snacks included).
Space-themed craft events take place from 4-5 p.m. Thursdays in July, including Outer Space Sand Art, Comet on a Stick, Alien Spaceship Crafts, and more. The “space” theme wraps up 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, with a Lunar Party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first landing on the moon. Watch the short videos NASA has put together while enjoying a light snack. Make a chart of the phases of the moon, make your own telescope to take home, color your own astronaut helmet, and more.
At the Yucca Library, 5648 N. 15th Ave., children will enjoy Science Fun with Mark Carter, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Understand the science of centripetal force with spinning cups of water, gyroscopic gyrations, and more amazing science stunts.
Then on July 18, they can come back to learn about reptiles and meet some slinky species up close during Reptile Fun.
Also, youth ages 12-17 are invited to Anime & Game Night, set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Come watch anime, play interactive games, and craft.
The Cholla Library, 10050 Metro Parkway East has a mix of programs for the summer, including: 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, make a moving robot; 2-2:45 p.m. Thursday, July 11, color and create a Rocket Pulley; 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, Reptile Fun; 2-2:45 p.m. Thursday, July 18, use your imagination and paint an interplanetary rock; and Thursday, July 25, make your own comet that can fly around the room.