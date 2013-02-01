Free & ticketed events set for Modern Phoenix Week

March 2019
Modern Phoenix Week returns for the 15th year featuring award-winning tours, education and events—with a heavy influence this year toward the designs of Ralph Haver and Al Beadle.
Many events are ticketed and several sold out within days, but some are still available and take place in the North Central community. Among them are three programs at the newly remodeled Park Central Mall, located at Central and Earll avenues, all on Wednesday, March 20.
First up, meet 2018’s National Trust for Historic Preservation’s American Express Aspire Award Winner Sarah Marsom, who has engaged a new generation of future leaders in preservation and city planning through her TinyActivist project and other urban interventions. Marsom will share her insight on engaging millennials and digital natives in the art of celebrating heritage in the built environment. Presented in partnership with Phoenix Urban Design Week and Artlink. The free talk begins at 3 p.m. in the breezeway.
After the talk, a fun sewing session begins at 5 p.m. at the west end of the breezeway (near 3rd Avenue) and will feature fabric from this year’s Desert Modernism Fabric Design Challenge winners. Tickets are $20-$30 plus service fees, and include everything you need to make one or two 18-inch throw pillows using this year’s winning fabric designs. Don’t know how to sew? Don’t worry! Members of The Garment League of Phoenix will be on hand to guide you through this easy project. Fee includes all supplies and equipment needed.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., enjoy a screening of the classic romantic comedy, “Pillow Talk,” starring Rock Hudson and Doris Day, in the new breezeway commons area. Bring blankets or low chairs to sit on. Tickets are $10 per person (online only), and include light refreshments. If you participated in the preceding “Sew Modern!” craft session, you get complimentary admission to the movie.
Join Janice Fingado, a friend of Al Beadle’s, for a tell-all account of what is was like to be a client for the Arizona architectural master not only once but twice in the 1950s, during a special program 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Copenhagen Imports, 1701 E. Camelback Road. “A Tale of Two Fingado Houses” is illustrated with vintage photos from Janice’s personal collection, recently acquired by Arizona State University. Tickets are $10 plus service fees.
Raise a glass to celebrate the inclusion of Al Beadle’s 1964 Roman Roads complex, 1691 E. Maryland Ave., on the National Register of Historic Places. A number of these sought-after condominiums will be open for wine tasting and snacks at sunset on Sunday, March 17. Parking is limited, so guests are encouraged to use a taxi or ride share service.
Rachel Simmons will make remarks about the historic community beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tour tickets are $48 and include pours from Terroir Wine Bar and a commemorative wine glass (while supplies last). Proceeds benefit common property improvement initiates at Roman Roads.
For a full list of tours, lectures, programs and prices, and to RSVP for any event, visit www.modernphoenix.net.
Tagged Beadle, Haver, homes, Modern, Modern Phoenix Week, Park Central, Phoenix, Roman Roads, tour