Hearing on North Central Avenue home delayed

October 2019
By Colleen Sparks
A hearing regarding whether a couple should be allowed to demolish their North Central Avenue home, which was constructed in the 1920s, will be held next month.
That’s after William Fischbach, an attorney representing the America M. Young Trust requested a continuance of the matter. It had previously been scheduled for the Historic Preservation Hearing on Oct. 1 at Phoenix City Hall but at that hearing Kevin Weight, city of Phoenix principal planner, revealed the request from Fischbach seeking the delay. The home at 7019 N. Central Avenue, referred to historically as the McElroy-Young House, rests on property that was part of the original Orangewood subdivision that William J. Murphy platted in 1895 but the house itself was built in 1926. Now the issue of whether the home may be demolished will be considered at the Historic Preservation Hearing at 1 p.m. on Nov. 1 in Conference Room 1 West in Phoenix City Hall at 200 W. Washington St.
“We believe very strongly that our clients David and America Young have a legal and moral prerogative to utilize their property as they see fit,” Fischbach said in an email. “It is unfortunate that neighbors who believe very strongly in the sanctity of their own property rights are unwilling to recognize the sanctity of those same rights when it comes to the Youngs’ property. We look forward to continuing to working together with the City and other stakeholders in the north central community.”
Meanwhile the Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission will review an application for historic designation of the house at its meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 in the City Council Chambers at 200 W. Jefferson St. If the house were eventually listed on the Phoenix Historic Property Register that would provide a new zoning overlay that would protect the house from significant changes including being demolished.
Community members and the North Central Phoenix Homeowners Association (NCPHA) have protested a possible tear-down of the house. In May the Phoenix Historical Preservation Commission voted 6-0 to start historic preservation review for the home, which might result in the house being listed on the Phoenix Historic Property Register.
“We’re disappointed that it has continued like this,” Anne Ender, president of the North Central Phoenix Homeowners Association said. “We feel there’s quite a bit of evidence that it’s historic.”