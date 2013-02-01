Hoop dancing competition returns to Heard Feb. 9-10

February 2019
The Heard Museum will host the 29th-Annual World Championship Hoop Dance Competition, an event that showcases different variations of hoop dancing, Feb. 9-10.
Men and women from across the U.S. and Canada will perform in the renowned competition for cash prizes and the title of World Champion Hoop Dancer. Each contestant will represent unique aspects of their heritage by uniting dancing strength, creativity and intricate footwork.
Dancers are judged on their precision, timing/rhythm, showmanship, creativity and speed. Contestants compete in one of five categories during the two-day event: Tiny Tots (5 and under), Youth (6-12), Teen (13-17), Adult (18-39) and Senior (40 and older).
Individual routines use as few as four and as many as 50 hoops, which are manipulated to create a variety of designs including animals, insects and globes. This celebrated competition attracts thousands of attendees from around the world and is a testament to the long-standing history of American Indian Hoop Dance.
In addition, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Phoenix author, Barbara Renner, will sign books from her “Quincy the Quail” series.
Guests will also enjoy fry bread and other traditional foods during the festival.
Prices vary for admission, but fees include day-of museum admission. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and folding chairs for this outdoor event.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days; gates open at 8:45 a.m., with the grand entry beginning at 9 a.m. The Heard Museum is located at 2301 N. Central Ave. While there is ample on-site parking, expect the lot to be pretty full. There is a light rail station conveniently located directly across from the Heard on Central Ave.
Learn more about the 2019 World Championship Hoop Dance Competition here.
