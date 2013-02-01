Local specials for Pi Day

March 2019
Pi is defined as the ratio between a circle’s circumference and its diameter. It’s also a favorite number in the mathematical world and every March 14 is National Pi Day! To celebrate, many local eateries are offering “pie” specials, including:
Sweet
Bashas’ Supermarkets is dividing its delicious pies in half to offer the half-size, 8-inch desserts for just $3.14, a nod to the numeric equivalent of Pi. The specially priced half-pies will be available in flavors such as apple, apple crumb, peach, cherry, pumpkin and blueberry, from Wednesday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 19.
At Lou Malnati’s, you can enjoy a chocolate chip cookie “pizza” for just $3.14 when you dine in at either local restaurants: Central and Camelback, and 3431 N. 56th St. Available March 14 only. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Visit www.loumalnatis.com/arizona.
Over at Urban Cookies Bakeshop, 2325 N. 7th St., whole pies and pie slices are available through March 15. Selections include: Dark Chocolate Raspberry, Strawberry Balsamic, and Toasted Coconut Caramel. Quantities will be limited for whole pies so to pre-order, call 602-451-4335. If cake is more your thing, beginning on March 18 the bakeshop will introduce a selection of “pie-themed” cupcakes. Visit the website at www.urbancookies.com for more details.
At the Village Inn, 310 E. Bell Road, 4040 E. Bell Road and 5959 W. Thunderbird Road, save $2 off any whole pie on Wednesday and Thursday, March 13-14. No coupon required. To check out their current pie selections, click here. https://www.villageinn.com/pies/
Savory
On Thursday, March 14, from 2 p.m. to close, at all Fired Pie locations, any one-topping pizza is just $3.14 with purchase of a drink. This deal is valid for one per person, not valid on third party delivery services. Fired Pie is open for lunch and dinner and offers something for every pizza lover every day of the week. You can find a location nearest you by visiting Firedpie.com.
Blaze Pizza, also offering customizable pies, is getting in on the Pi Day craze by allowing people who use the Blaze Pizza App to purchase a pizza for just $3.14. If you have the app already – you’re in! If you don’t, there’s still time to download it and get the Pi Day reward. Upcharge for high-rise dough will apply. In-restaurant only.