Phoenix targets graffiti in Feb.

February 2019
Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams has proclaimed the month of February as the 4th-Annual Graffiti Free Phoenix Awareness month.
During “Graffiti Free Phoenix” month, the city encourages residents across the community to join in the effort to keep Phoenix graffiti free. To support this vision, the Neighborhood Services Department (NSD) will provide free paint and supplies to any group organizing a community clean-up to help wipe out graffiti in Phoenix.
Graffiti removal is a year-round mission for the city. Over the past three years, Graffiti Busters have removed more than 150,000 graffiti sites at a cost of about $2 million annually. The city’s Graffiti Busters remove graffiti from properties with permission from property owners. Each time graffiti is removed from the property, Graffiti Busters staff provides the property owner with information on the program and offer free color-matched paint.
Keeping the city graffiti free starts with reporting – and it’s easy.
See graffiti happening, call 9-1-1
To report graffiti, call Crime Stop at 602-262-6151
For graffiti removal, call Graffiti Busters at 602-534-4444
Report graffiti online at phoenix.gov/atyourservice
Tagged February, graffiti, Graffiti Busters, Graffiti Free Phoenix, Phoenix