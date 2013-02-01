Potter, author, illustrator visits with ‘dragons’

March 2019
Join author, potter, and illustrator Susan Smith James and her lively crew of elemental dragons, as they visit the Valley in March.
James holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, concentrating in ceramics and jewelry. With that knowledge, she opened and operated her own gallery in New Jersey, where she sold her pottery and jewelry as well as the works of other local artists.
When her youngest son went off to college, she found that dragons were tapping on her shoulder, asking her to construct pots of them.
After she had made several dragon pots, they began sharing their conversations with her, and the beginnings of her bestselling book, “Dancing Dragon Magic: Dialogues in Clay” took shape.
“This book is the culmination of a journey that has taken me through time and space. I have been given the opportunity to create in clay, photography, ink and words, to connect with dragon energy and to birth a book that somehow seems much greater than the sum of my efforts,” says James, who has been a professional potter since 1980.
James will be visiting with some of her “dragons” as well as offering a discussion of her book, 6 p.m. Monday, March 18 at Storm Wisdom, 3375 E. Shea Blvd., in the Shea Plaza Shopping Center.
Elemental dragons embody energy such as the Sun Dragon, The Moon Dragon or the Night Dragon, and each is represented by a clay vessel, head or sculpture created by James. They are kind and inclusive, they love reading and throwing a great party. Meet them all—and a few mermaids, too—in her book, illustrated with James’ drawings and photos of her magical dragon pots. The story is told through the dragons’ conversations.
James also will hold a journaling class, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at Storm Wisdom. Cost for the class is $25; bring your own journaling supplies. To register, click here.
“Dancing Dragon Magic, Dialogues in Clay” (Happy Publishing 2018), is available in hardback ($50.00), paperback ($18.88) and Kindle ($5.88) versions and is available on Amazon.com.
