Providing backpacks to kids in need

July 2019
Many children in North Central Phoenix and other parts of the Valley will be ready to head back to school thanks to a partnership between Jewish Family & Children’s Service and Mercy Care.
Volunteers from Mercy Care recently donated and assembled nearly 300 backpacks full of school supplies that they gave to Jewish Family & Children’s Service to provide students in need. The event was held in connection with Jewish Family & Children’s Service’s 2019 Backpack Drive, which gathered almost 1,800 brand new backpacks for children in grades K-12 around the Valley.
Mercy Care is a not-for-profit health plan providing integrated care to children, adults and senior citizens eligible for AHCCCS benefits. Its broad network of providers offers services, as well as supports members with physical and general mental health and substance abuse issues, as well as long-term care and developmental and cognitive disabilities, Medicare and Medicaid treatments and serious mental illness. The health plan has been serving Medicaid members around Arizona since 1985.
Jewish Family & Children’s Service is a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that aims to strengthen the community by offering behavioral health, healthcare and social services to people of all ages, backgrounds and faiths. The non-profit hopes for a future with strong families, where elderly people are taken care of and children are safe. Its dedication to its mission is strengthened by its commitment to its core Jewish values that honor community, as well as the continuity of generations.
