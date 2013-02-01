Public market celebrates birthday

February 2019
Help the Phoenix Public Market celebrate the 14th year of the Open Air Market on Saturday, Feb. 16 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Phoenix. The celebration will feature live music, a special anniversary raffle, giveaways and more. And as always, guests can browse a wide selection of local and seasonal produce, some from vendors who have been with the market since day 1.
There will be a number of special events as well, including a Native Seeds/SEARCH Workshop: Spring Gardening in the Desert at 9 a.m., Yoga with Sutra Studios at 10 a.m., and a cooking demonstration at 11 a.m. Plus, kids can enjoy face painting, kids crafts, and a scavenger hunt.
The Open Air Market is a nonprofit organization that exists to create a community-gathering place through supporting small farmers and businesses that strengthen sustainable food systems and make healthy products for the local community. Over the years, the organization has awarded quarterly vendor scholarships, worked as a small business incubator (including supporting more than a dozen local farms), commissioned shade enhancements at the market, and increased access to healthy food.
The Phoenix Public Market Open Air Market is located at 721 N. Central Ave. (Central Avenue & McKinley Street). For more information, visit www.phxpublicmarket.com/openair.
