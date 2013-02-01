Recalling the legacy of Rev. Nelson

April 2019
The North Central Phoenix community doesn’t have to look hard to find evidence of the spiritual force and legacy that is Reverend Dr. Culver H. “Bill” Nelson D.D., L.H.D. A simple drive along Glendale Avenue is punctuated by his touch.
Traveling west, you’ll find The Church of the Beatitudes, which he founded in 1954, and two blocks down from that The Beatitudes Campus, a retirement complex, also founded by Dr. Nelson in 1965. Nelson died peacefully April 12, just six days after his 93rd birthday, befittingly at The Beatitudes Campus.
Nelson was an integral part of Phoenix’s social fabric for many years, with contributions in diverse areas such as labor-management relations, the arts, transportation, education, care of the elderly and mentally ill. He was the Founding Minister Emeritus of Church of the Beatitudes in 1954 and the Beatitudes Campus in 1965, from which he served thousands of parishioners and hundreds of elderly citizens.
After graduating from University of Redlands, where he met and married his wife of 60 years, Dolores “Dee” Nelson, Nelson served with the American Bible Society and upon his ordination in 1952 began his ministry with a tiny 15-member church in Pacoima, Calif., which grew to over 650 members by the time of his departure in 1954.
Nelson possessed incredible insight. Having passed on an opportunity to take over a church in Santa Barbara, Calif., he chose Phoenix, a city of just 90,000, knowing it was poised for growth—putting him in the right place, at the right time. The Church of the Beatitudes started in a barn (Bud Brown’s Barn) with 15 people on loan from another Valley church and within six months grew to 300 members. By 1979, Church of the Beatitudes had become the largest active congregation in its denomination throughout the United States.
Rabbi Albert Plotkin, a prominent local Rabbi, characterized Nelson as “a scholar of great depths and a man who had sought to constantly improve the spiritual quality of our community.”
Largely observed and certainly unadvertised, Rev. Nelson became the city’s mentor and conscience of the Phoenix vanguard that directed the greatest economic and political clout. He served in many community and religious capacities including: President, North Phoenix Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow) and Greater Phoenix Ministerial Association; Chairman of Directors Jane Wayland Child Center and Charles Cook Theological School for Native Americans; Senior Advisor, Junior League of Phoenix; Member, The Pritzlaff Commission on Long-Term Care, Governor’s Advisory Committee on the Judiciary and Governor’s Prison Site Selection Committee; General Chairman, Phoenix Forward Long-Range Goals Commission for the City of Phoenix; Impartial Referee, Labor Management Committee Building Trades; Chaplain (on occasion) at the Arizona Legislature; Executive Committee, Valley Leadership; he served on the board of directors, Phoenix Symphony Association, Arizonans for Jobs and Energy, Graduate Theological Union (Berkeley) and United Church of Christ Southwest Conference; Chairman, Agricultural Employment Relations Board; Founding Member of Phoenix Forty; Advisory Board of Planned Parenthood and Crisis Nursery; Founding Director, Arizona State University Board of Advisors ( Sun City), and served on the board of directors of Interfaith Counseling Service Northwest.
Ever-vigilant of the elderly population’s needs, Nelson aligned Church of the Beatitudes with another nonprofit, Beatitudes Center DOAR (Developing Older Adult Resources), which later changed to Duet: Partners In Health & Aging in 2009, which was started in 1981 by The Reverend Dr. Dosia Carlson. Duet has grown to one of the largest of its kind in the nation, with outreach programs and free-of-charge services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities and grandfamilies.
Perhaps Nelson’s greatest punctuation for residents and visitors alike of North Central Phoenix, however, can be visualized by The Great West Window, a nearly 6-story high, multifaceted stained glass located at the corner of the main House of Worship at Church of the Beatitudes which he commissioned in 1971. Whether driving past or sitting within, one is confronted by the stained glass figure of Jesus Christ, hands raised in blessing, with the faces and figures in the folds of Jesus’ robe; individuals such as Mohandas K. Gandhi, Albert Einstein and Jane Addams, real persons who have shown in their lives the qualities that Jesus described in the Beatitudes found in the Bible in the Book of Matthew: 5-7.
Nelson inspired and impacted many, from bestselling author, Barbara Hinske who based her Christmas novella, “The Christmas Club,” on one of Nelson’s sermons, to each of the thousands of parishioners who shook his extended hand at the door following service each Sunday morning before departing.
He will be missed by the thousands who knew him, the thousands he comforted, and the hundreds he mentored and worked with, and most of all by his loving family. Nelson is survived by his 3 children, Mark B. Nelson, Kirk W. Nelson and Rebecca Nelson Guy; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to either The Church of the Beatitudes, or to The Beatitudes Campus Foundation.