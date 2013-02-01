Seniors can dance, sing in a group

March 2019
Jewish Family & Children’s Service offers a new 8-week session of its popular Creative Aging classes for the spring, beginning this month.
The Sunshine Singers, a Senior Chorus, meets on Thursday mornings at Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, March 20-May 15. The chorus is led by Dan Kurek, who has 35 years’ experience teaching music and who has been the Temple Chai choir director for 9 years. Kurek also teaches a small group Voice class providing individual attention, at Temple Chai on Wednesdays, March 20-May 15.
Israeli Dance runs 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays, March 19-May 14, at Congregation Beth Israel, 10640 N. 56th St. The classes are taught by Nancy Stone, a local dance instructor.
Creative Aging is a national initiative based on studies showing that older adults live longer and better if they are actively involved in the Arts. Classes are kept small to ensure quality.
All classes are open to adults 60 or older. Registration fees vary. Registration is available at www.jfcsaz.org/creativeaging, by contacting Janet Rees at 480-599-7198 or janet.rees@jfcsaz.org.
