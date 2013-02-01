Summer Jazz Workshops at The Nash

May 2019
Jazz musicians, students and enthusiasts are invited to hang out at The Nash this summer, jam with other students, learn new techniques, or try out different styles of jazz. From bop to brass, guitar to vocals, the popular jazz club will be buzzing as musicians work with instructors in a wide range of weeklong workshops.
The first session begins May 28, with a variety of workshops held throughout the summer at The Nash, 110 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix. Sign up for two or more and receive a $50 discount off all additional workshops/sessions. For more information or to register, click here or call 602-795-0464.
Improvisation Essentials Workshop
Monday-Thursday, May 28-31
1-4 p.m.
Instructor: Pam Morita
$150
Contrary to common belief, jazz improvisation is a learned skill. It is a language developed over time, which involves listening, imitation, speaking small phrases, and eventually sentences that have a deeper meaning. The Improvisation Essentials Workshop will explore these ideas and help students learn to use them over the harmonic structure of scales, arpeggios, and chords so that we can begin to speak the language of Jazz. “Maiden Voyage” by Jamey Aebersold is recommended, but not required. No prior experience of playing jazz is required, but knowledge of major scales and chords in all keys is helpful. Students in this workshop will perform an end-of-week concert at The Nash. Open to all ages and experience levels.
Latin Jazz Workshop
Monday-Thursday, June 3-6
1-4 p.m.
Instructor: Raul Yanez
$150
Focusing on Afro-Cuban Jazz and Mambo literature made popular by artists such as Mario Bauza, Machito Grillo, Eddie Palmieri, and Chucho Valdéz. Under the direction of master musician and teacher Raul Yanez, this workshop is an inspiring and culturally enriching musical experience. Students in this workshop will perform an end-of-week concert 7:30 p.m. on June 7 at The Nash. Open to all students with at least two years experience on their instrument.
Trad Jazz Workshop
Monday -Thursday, June 10-13
1-4 p.m.
Instructor: Zach Wiggins
$150
Working in small and large group settings, the Trad Jazz Workshop focuses on music from the New Orleans tradition made popular by artists such as Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, Sidney Bechet and Bix Beiderbecke. The Trad Jazz Workshop will be a fun and exciting exploration of the music of ragtime, early swing, hot jazz, and more. Students in this workshop will perform an end-of-week concert at The Nash. Open to all students with at least two years experience on their instrument.
Duos and Trios Workshop
Monday-Thursday, June 17-20
1-4 p.m.
Instructor: Eric Rasmussen
$150
This workshop will focus on ways to playing in duo and trio settings with various types of instrumentation. Throughout the workshop players will learn different ways of performing, improvising, and interacting with smaller and non-traditional instrumentation. Musicians involved with this workshop will discover the value of not being limited by smaller numbers and instrumentation. Students in this workshop will perform an end-of-week concert at The Nash. Open to intermediate (3+ years in jazz) and advanced experience levels.
Bebop Workshop
Monday-Thursday, June 24-27
1pm-4pm
Instructor: Mike Kocour
$150
Explores the jazz line characteristics of artists such as Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Horace Silver, Clifford Brown, Barry Harris and more. Taught by Arizona State’s Director of Jazz Studies, pianist, composer, and arranger Mike Kocour, the Bebop Workshop offers an intensive jazz experience for those wishing to explore this aspect of jazz improvisation and composition. Open to intermediate (3+ years in jazz) and advanced experience levels. This educational experience will include lots of singing, listening, and writing and some instrumental performance. Consequently the workshop does not include a final culminating performance.
Be A Better Brass Player Workshop
Saturdays in June, 1, 8 & 15
8:30-11 a.m.
Cost: $150
Charles Hopkins- Trombone
Mark Gosiewski- Trumpet
Attendees will progress through three basic elements of achievement on a brass instrument: A daily fundamental routine, preparing for a performance, and developing skills to improvise. This will be a playing intensive workshop, with detailed instruction on how to focus your practice time to not only maintain but improve. These sessions are co taught by trombonist/cross-genre specialist, Dr. Charles Hopkins, and jazz trumpeter/arranger Mark Gosiewski.
Vocal Jazz Workshop
Monday-Thursday, July 8-11 and July 15-18
1-4 p.m.
Instructor: Dennis Rowland
$150
The Vocal Jazz Workshop will focus on the vocalist’s role in a jazz ensemble. Through performance, vocalists and instrumentalists will explore the basics of what to listen for when performing with an ensemble, how to choose tunes and keys, intros and endings, improvisation and vocal techniques. Students in this workshop will perform an end-of-week concert at The Nash. Open to all ages and experience levels.
The Nash Summer Creative Ensembles
Tuesday, June 4, 11 & 18
Concert on June 25
Cost: $150
4-6 p.m.- Josiel Perez-Hernandez, Cuban Ensemble
4-6 p.m. – Mary Petrich, Open Hand Ensemble
6:15-8:15 p.m. – Chaz Martineau, Original Music
6:15-8:15 p.m. – Alex Oliverio, Ambient Ensemble
Participating in a small jazz ensemble led by an artist/educator with a unique creative vision is an incredible learning experience. With that in mind, we present The Nash Summer Creative Ensembles, where you can play the original music of Chaz Martineau as well as your own original music, explore ambient music with Alex Oliverio, play Cuban music with Josiel Perez-Hernandez, or take part in Mary Petrich’s Open Hand ensemble. Musicians will play along side these professional musicians, learn how to approach and rehearse your chosen style of music, and perform on concert showcasing each ensemble on June 25 at 7:30 p.m. Open to intermediate (3+ years in jazz) and advanced experience levels.
Summer Jazz Conservatory
9 a.m.-12 p.m. M-Th in June
Cost: $150/per week
Russ Schmidt: June 3-6
Dr. Jeff Libman: June 10-13
Adam Roberts: June 17-20
Dr. Keith Kelly: June 24-27
The Nash Summer Jazz Conservatory is an opportunity for students to experience in-depth, college-level jazz education. Each one-week session is designed t
o cover the cornerstones of college-level jazz study: improvisation techniques, jazz theory/ear training, repertoire, and jazz history. Taught by the leading jazz educators in the Southwest, students will find each morning session closely connected to the afternoon Jazz Workshops. Two or more years of jazz experience is required.
