VYT show features local youth

February 2019
Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) has launched the only play of its 30th anniversary season, “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” which runs through Feb. 24.
The story is based on the book by author Kate DiCamillo and was adapted for the stage by Childsplay’s Artistic Director, Dwayne Hartford. This magical story tells the tale of a self-absorbed china doll rabbit who encounters new friends on an unexpected adventure and learns how to love and care for others along the way.
This production features 15 talented local actors, ages 10-16. Edward Tulane is portrayed by 11-time VYT alum, Andy Wissink, of Paradise Valley. Andy, a triplet, attends Brophy College Preparatory where he is an officer in drama club, a member of Red & White Club and active in musical theater.
Kate Williams, who plays Abilene, is 10 and in fourth grade at All Saints Episcopal Day School. She lives in Phoenix and recently appeared in VYT’s “Annie” as Molly.
Other case members from the North Central area include Jordan Baker and Kate Brink who attend Xavier College Preparatory, as well as Ian Gray who lives in Phoenix.
Public performances include Saturdays and Sundays, February 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 12 and 3 p.m. The theater is located at 525 N. 1st St., in Downtown Phoenix, and ticket prices are $20. Special school shows, set aside for field trips and Title 1 schools participating in VYT’s Literacy and the Arts program, will take place on Feb. 14 and 21 at 9:30 am and 11:30 am.
For more information on Valley Youth Theatre, visit www.vyt.com.
