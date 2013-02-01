Beatitudes kicks off campus expansion

Beatitudes Campus, 1610 W. Glendale Ave., broke ground a $260-million redevelopment on Feb. 21. After completion of the eight-year redevelopment project, Beatitudes Campus will be the largest life plan community in Arizona.

Phase I of the redevelopment is the construction of 34 Patio Homes located along 17th Drive and Myrtle.

“It’s a transformational time for Beatitudes Campus,” says Michelle Just, president and CEO. “This master plan will ensure that we are poised to deliver high-quality and innovative living choices and amenities that matter most for seniors to age in place.”

Since being founded in 1964, Beatitudes Campus has served 16,000 older adults. Currently, 750 seniors live at the campus or take advantage of its home services. With the completion of the master plan, the campus will serve 1,000 residents.

Financing for the project’s phases will take the form of several tax-exempt revenue bond financings issued through the Industrial Development Authority of the City of Glendale, Ariz.

The first phase of the redevelopment will be the construction of 34 Patio Homes at a cost of $12.6 million. This living choice is the most sought-after residential option at Beatitudes Campus and more than 70 percent of the homes already have been reserved.

Construction of two new independent living buildings, renovation of older existing buildings, and expansion and addition of amenity spaces designed for residents and community also are planned.