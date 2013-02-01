Free workshops on retirement planning

Jack Burns, public affairs specialist for the Arizona Social Security Administration, hosts a free Social Security retirement planning workshop, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at the Cholla Library, 10050 N. Metro Parkway East.

An additional workshop, with a Medicare specialist from the Area Agency on Aging, will take place 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave.

Attendees are encouraged to create a free “my Social Security account” online prior to attending at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/. Walk-ins are welcome. Pre-registration encouraged.