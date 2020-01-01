Learn about local artists in online ‘spotlight’

Phoenix Art Museum, which as of press time had remained close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has started a weekly series that features Arizona artists on its new bilingual blog and across social media channels.

PhxArtist Spotlight is a weekly series that delves into what inspires and motivates Valley creative while tapping into the museum’s reach in the community to support and expand awareness of working artists. Many of these artists have been hurt by the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Every Tuesday the museum will focus on a different artist in the stage, posting questions and answers with the artist and pictures of their work on the museum’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels, as well as on the bilingual blog. Residents are encouraged to nominate artists to be considered for the spotlight.

To nominate an artist and learn more, visit phxart.org/blog/artist-call-2020.