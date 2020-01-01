City earns bike-friendly community honor

Phoenix is on a roll when it comes to providing bicycle-friendly routes.

Recently the League of American Bicyclists announced that Phoenix has again earned the Bronze-level award for being a Bicycle Friendly Community. The city was honored for its dedication to making Phoenix a safer, better place to bicycle. Phoenix joins 482 other communities around the country striving to form safer streets and improved bicycling for everyone.

This award honors Phoenix for its commitment to enhancing transportation corridors and recreational opportunities that people of all ages and abilities may enjoy. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the city has 1,062 bike lane miles and that number is consistently increasing. She added that multi-modal transportation “is the key to a healthier and more equitable future.”

The League of American Bicyclists Bicycle Friendly America program has taken more than 1,800 applications for awards. There are nearly 500 Bicycle Friendly Communities in the 50 states, as well as in the District of Columbia.

To learn more about the Bicycle Friendly Community program, visit bikeleague.org/community.