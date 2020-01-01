Those in need can buy more fresh produce

There is a way to obtain fresh fruits and vegetables grown in Arizona even while living on a tight budget.

Customers can double any amount of their SNAP/EBT and P-EBT benefits, formerly referred to as food stamps, at participating locations. Pinnacle Prevention provides Double Up AZ, which is a way to help people eat healthy foods during this Coronavirus pandemic until further notice. This program aims to help stabilize communities struggling with finding and affording healthy, nutritional food while also supporting the economy and Arizona’s food systems. The SNAP/EBT and P-EBT benefits will be matched with more Double Up currency, dollar-for-dollar, to allow shoppers to bring home more fresh fruits and vegetables grown in the state.

Arizona residents who receive SNAP benefits can use the unlimited Double Up Food Bucks Arizona (DFBA) program, an increase from the original limit of $20 per day, because of pandemic and emergency funding from the state. Farmers markets, farm stands, food banks, grocery stores and other entities are partners in the program. Some partners that offer the fruits and vegetables for SNAP/EBT and P-EBT recipients include Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market at 721 N. Central Ave. and Uptown Farmers Market at North Phoenix Baptist Church at 5757 N. Central Ave. Fair Food Network, AZ Health Zone, Vitalyst Health Foundation and Mercy Care support Double Up AZ. Pinnacle Prevention is an Arizona-based non-profit organization committed to increasing healthy families and communities. For more information about Double Up AZ, visit doubleupaz.org.