Experts say masks, cleanliness can help

Health experts say residents have an important part to play in slowing down the spread of Coronavirus.

Around the state there were 40,924 reported COVID-19 cases, as of June 17, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. There were 1,239 deaths from COVID-19 in Arizona, as of that date. There were 22,232 positive cases of COVID-19 in Maricopa County, as of June 17. Arizona Department of Health Services has teamed up with hospitals to try to ensure the state’s healthcare system is ready for a surge in cases.

Maricopa County Department of Public Health and its partners are working to try to battle the spread of Coronavirus. Marcy Flanagan, executive director of the county health department, said until a vaccine is found for COVID-19 “we cannot go back to the way things were.” The county department and its partners educate the public, facilitate testing for the virus in high-risk settings and conduct investigations, as well as perform contact tracing for positive COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for Maricopa County Department of Public Health, said everyone should avoid being in settings where there are more than 10 people gathered. She also said people should keep six feet of distance between themselves and others when in public and to limit contact with people outside of their homes, especially if they are in the high-risk group. Sunenshine said people should stay home if they are sick. Scientific evidence reveals wearing a well-fitting cloth face mask could prevent COVID-19 from spreading, she added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the virus is believed to spread mostly from person-to-person, including through respiratory droplets made when an infected person sneezes, coughs or talks. It recommends cleaning and disinfecting tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, countertops and other frequently touched surfaces every day.

To learn more about COVID-19, visit the CDC at cdc.gov, the Arizona Department of Health Services at azdhs.gov or Maricopa County Department of Public Health at maricopa.gov/5302/Public-Health.