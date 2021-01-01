‘A Christmas Story’ coming to Orpheum

If you’re ready for some laughs, plan to see Phoenix Theater’s “A Christmas Story” next month at the Orpheum Theatre.

This musical is based on the 1983 movie, directed by Bob Clark, about Ralphie Parker’s wish for an Official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-shot Range Model Air Rifle for Christmas. His parents are not enthusiastic about the idea as they are afraid he will shoot his eye out but Ralphie has some tricks planned to try to see his dream come true.

“A Christmas Story” will be on stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, and at 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Orpheum Theatre at 203 W. Adams St.

For tickets, visit http://orpheum-theater.com/orpheum_theater_phoenix.php.