Art museum taking grant applications

Up-and-coming artists can submit their work to apply for one of the Phoenix Art Museum’s Sally and Richard Lehmann Emerging Artist Awards grants, a juried grant program that offers recognition and financial support for professional, rising artists based in Arizona.

Artwork submissions will be taken through Thursday, July 15. Up to three awards recipients will be announced on Sept. 30. Each winner will receive a $1,500 grant and the chance to participate in a group exhibition at Phoenix Art Museum next spring. It costs $10 to submit artwork.

To be eligible for a grant, artists must have completed a degree program within the last five years and have shown their work in Arizona but not outside of the state or internationally. Those who work in all media are eligible for the grants.

Artwork submitted with the application must have been created within the last two years and artists may not be enrolled in a college-degree program. Artists who have previously received the Contemporary Forum Artists’ Grants will not be considered.

Applicants must be registered as “Artlink Articipant” in order to receive a grant. Artists can register for this title by visiting https://artlinkphx.org/articipants/artist-articipant-registration.

To learn more or to apply, visit https://phxart.org/press-room.